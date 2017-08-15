14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Foreign Currency Sales Drop By Eur 249.5 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — National Bank of Angola (BNA) has sold 150.6 million Euros (equivalent to USD 168.2 million) in the last seven days.

This information is contained in weekly report which mentioned EUR 249.5 million less as compared to the same period last year.

The Angolan central bank made available from July 31 to August 4, a total of EUR 399.8 million, equivalent to USD 446 million, to cover various operations.

According to the source, EUR 95.3 million, of the amount sold in the said period, covered various sectors, EUR 77.7 million for ministries and state bodies.

On the other hand, the banking institution mentioned 71.6 million as having covered operations of the oil sector.

Other sectors include food EUR 68.1milion, health (EUR 14.8 million), telecommunications (EUR 14.7 million).

Transport benefitted from EUR 14.1 million, industry (EUR 12.1 million), credit cards(EUR 8.9 million).

Operations of trips, family aid, health and education, also cost EUR 8.9.

The average US dollar exchange rate of the primary exchange rate market stood at 166.745 kwanza and EUR=186.299 kwanza.

Angola

Ruling Family is Worth Billions - What Happens When Dad Steps Down?

After nearly four decades in office, President José Eduardo Dos Santos is due to hand over power after Angola's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.