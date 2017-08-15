Angola - Foreign Currency Sales Drop By Eur 249.5 Million

Luanda — National Bank of Angola (BNA) has sold 150.6 million Euros (equivalent to USD 168.2 million) in the last seven days.

This information is contained in weekly report which mentioned EUR 249.5 million less as compared to the same period last year.

The Angolan central bank made available from July 31 to August 4, a total of EUR 399.8 million, equivalent to USD 446 million, to cover various operations.

According to the source, EUR 95.3 million, of the amount sold in the said period, covered various sectors, EUR 77.7 million for ministries and state bodies.

On the other hand, the banking institution mentioned 71.6 million as having covered operations of the oil sector.

Other sectors include food EUR 68.1milion, health (EUR 14.8 million), telecommunications (EUR 14.7 million).

Transport benefitted from EUR 14.1 million, industry (EUR 12.1 million), credit cards(EUR 8.9 million).

Operations of trips, family aid, health and education, also cost EUR 8.9.

The average US dollar exchange rate of the primary exchange rate market stood at 166.745 kwanza and EUR=186.299 kwanza.