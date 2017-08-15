Angola: Administrator Wants Double Control of Elephants

Rivungo — The elephant population controls in the country deserve a better attention in its location and habitat said Saturday in Rivungo municipality, the municipal administrator, Júlio Vidigal.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of World Elephant Day marked on Saturday (August 12, Júlio Vidigal, said that the municipality represents a natural habitat of the species and, for this reason, the occurrence and circulation of herds.

The official suggested carrying out a deep work that includes the GPS sets in the animals, to determine the number of elephants, not only in Rivungo but also in the transition zone.