14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - ANDA Reinforces Voter Turnout Awareness

Luanda — The National Association of Disabled People of Angola (ANDA) has been stepping up its awareness campaigns among its members in the central provinces of Huambo and Bié to join the polling stations in the election of 23 August.

ANDA's secretary general, Justino Damião, said so at the end of a three-day visit to the central region of the country.

Justino Damião told Angop that during his trip to Huambo and Bié he carried out actions aimed at sensitising disabled people to exercise, with responsibility, their right to vote.

He said that in order to fulfill this goal, all citizens must have a sense of patriotism and civility, turning out to polling stations.

At its 20th Special Session, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) stipulated the priority for disabled people in elections.

At least 2, 8 million people have been registered in Luanda province for 2017 elections.

