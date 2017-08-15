14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Dry Season Officially Ends Monday

Luanda — The dry season, called "Cacimbo", officially ended on Monday, August 14, across the country, after three months characterised by low air temperatures and therefore increase in atmospheric pressure and relative humidity.

The data were released by the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET).

The source predicted that the coming days will be marked by a gradual increase in temperatures (maximum and minimum).

It went on that the regime and pattern of wind and cloudiness (obscurity) will change substantially, with stress to the coast of the country.

The national territory is located in the tropical zone (hot) where the climate is strongly influenced by a set of factors including the latitude (from 6 to 18 degrees) and the altitude.

