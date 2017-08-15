14 August 2017

Angola: Luanda to Have New Central Morgue Capable of Medical Examinations

Luanda — The cornerstone for the construction of the central Morgue of Luanda, equipped with means for medical examinations of corpses, was launched on Monday in Luanda by the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente.

The morgue will be built in an area of 7000 square meters in the urban district of Maianga, between the old structure and the back of the Physical Rehabilitation Center, and according to the health minister, Luís Gomes Sambo, it is aimed take care of the corpses properly and gives family members 'dignity.

He said that the construction of a new morgue is justified by the fact that Luanda currently has about one million inhabitants when today it is inhabited by close to seven million residents.

