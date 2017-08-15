UNZA Pacers and Matero Magic at the weekend both won to stay ahead with identical records while Napsa Hurricanes outlast Nishati Denvers in the Midlands Basketball Association (MBA)league.

Pacers 84-74 Buffaloes

The rejuvenated Pacers remained on top of the MBA standings after stopping the charging Green Buffaloes by 10 points as they have finally found some consistency this season.

The Pacers have an identical record with their bitter rivals Matero Magic but the students hold a better head-to-head record against the defending champions. They both have only dropped two games, winning eight after 10 games with 18 points.

Buffaloes are fourth having played a game less winning seven and losing two with 16 points. They have Munali Suns next in line while Pacers take on Denver.

Looters 61-87 Magic

The defending champions made sure they are on the heels of Pacers with a 26 points blowout of the LCC Looters as they try to mount another winning streak. Matero were irresistible last season as they went half of the season without dropping a game but have found the going tough this term as they have lost two already 10 games into it.

Looters were out matched by the Magic and despite showing some glimpses of resilience, they never trouble the champions who had a comfortable evening. They are third on the standings a spot better than Buffaloes but have lost four, winning six after 10 games.

Hurricanes 99-91 Denver

Hurricanes outlast the Denvers in the lights out shootout winning it by four baskets in the 99-91victory for a Napsa outfit struggling for identity this season. The Hurricanes are fifth on the standings with a 6-4 record.

Denver will get plenty from this loss but need to man up as they are second from bottom in ninth and it gets tougher with Pacers waiting this weekend.

Elsewhere, Munali Suns torched the new comers Heroes Play United 92-59 as the Suns look to put some shine on a season that promised much got clouded too soon. The Munali team sit seventh a place above their opponents Heroes in eighth.

The plucky Hawks blew away basement team Intrepid Bulls 89-54 to compound their Bulls woes as they look set for a quick return to League B barring a miracle.

In the feminine league, Magic Sparks obliterated Hotspurs 108-28 to remain the number one team in the MBA league ahead of Unza Honeys in second who beat bottom team Nishati Shells 80-25. Napsa Breeze saw off LCC Lootresses 65-53 and are in fourth place behind out of action Buffaloes in third.