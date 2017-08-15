14 August 2017

Angola: Election2017 - Opposition CASA-CE Wants Fair Voting Malanje

Malanje — The opposition CASA-CE coalition?s candidate for vice president, Andre Mendes de Carvalho, Sunday in northern Malanje province called for a transparent election that satisfies the people.

The politician was speaking at a press conference to assess the result of his four-day working visit to Malanje province, under the ongoing electoral campaign, ahead of the forthcoming 23 August general election.

André Mendes de Carvalho said this requires the election to be "worthwhile and significant" to the Angolan people.

He also appealed to all contesting parties to adopt an attitude of cohabitation and respect for the Constitution and law.

On the other hand, he said he anticipates a victory for CASA-CE in Malanje, a province he said could be decisive in the 23 August changeover.

He stated he has noted a great enthusiasm on the part of the Malanje people for CASA-CE's governing programme and manifesto.

In the latest election of 2012, CASA-CE got in Malanje 6,899 votes (3,54 percent of the whole 231.900 valid ballots), earning it no parliamentary seat.

328,885 voters (3,5 percent of the total 9.3 million) are registered in Malanje for the forthcoming 23 August election.

