14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bie - Health Authorities Record Increase in HIV/Aids Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — Health authorities in the central Bie Province recorded a considerable increase in HIV/Aids, in the first semester of the present year, with 660 new cases against 233 notified in the first semester of the year 2016.

The information was given on Monday to ANGOP by Nelson Stover, an official linked to the provincial health department, who clarified that the cases were diagnosed in the various medical and HIV counselling and test centres of the province.

Still in the first semester of the present year, the Bie Province health authorities recorded the death of 49 people from Aids.

From the mentioned number relating to the first quarter of this year, 60 per cent correspond to HIV/Aids cases recorded in pregnant women.

With a view to minimising the situation, said the source, the authorities will continue to organise sensitisation lectures on the disease, aimed at educating people on the different ways that HIV/Aids is transmitted, prevention against it and the posture to adopt against stigma, among other aspects relating to this issue.

Angola

Ruling Family is Worth Billions - What Happens When Dad Steps Down?

After nearly four decades in office, President José Eduardo Dos Santos is due to hand over power after Angola's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.