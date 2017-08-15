Angola: Bie - Health Authorities Record Increase in HIV/Aids Cases

Cuito — Health authorities in the central Bie Province recorded a considerable increase in HIV/Aids, in the first semester of the present year, with 660 new cases against 233 notified in the first semester of the year 2016.

The information was given on Monday to ANGOP by Nelson Stover, an official linked to the provincial health department, who clarified that the cases were diagnosed in the various medical and HIV counselling and test centres of the province.

Still in the first semester of the present year, the Bie Province health authorities recorded the death of 49 people from Aids.

From the mentioned number relating to the first quarter of this year, 60 per cent correspond to HIV/Aids cases recorded in pregnant women.

With a view to minimising the situation, said the source, the authorities will continue to organise sensitisation lectures on the disease, aimed at educating people on the different ways that HIV/Aids is transmitted, prevention against it and the posture to adopt against stigma, among other aspects relating to this issue.