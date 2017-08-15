Angola: Huíla - Country Plans to Produce 357.000 Cubic Meters of Ornamental Rocks

Lubango — The Ministry of Geology and Mining intends to reach a total production of 357.000 cubic meters of ornamental rocks during the 2017/2022 period with the start-up of 10 new stone quarries in the provinces of Huíla, Namibe and Cuanza Sul.

This was said on Friday in Lubango by the incumbent minister, Francisco Queiroz, during a methodological seminar on the types of ornamental rocks.

On the occasion, the official added that with this production at least 286.000 cubic meters will be exported within five years and generate revenues estimated at USD 66 million.

To recall that there have already been unveiled five mines of ornamental rocks exploitation in Chibia and Gambos municipalities, south Huíla province, in which black granite will be extracted by the mining companies of Galingol, HM Granitos, Rupsil e Filhos and Metarrocha.

The mines will provide 100 new jobs.

Huila currently counts on 10 companies linked to ornamental rocks extraction.