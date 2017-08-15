14 August 2017

Angola: Election2017 - UNITA Defends Strengthening of Citizenship

Mbanza Kongo — Main opposition UNITA party reaffirmed that in the event of winning the forthcoming 23 August general election it will place citizenship above any partisan interests.

This was said Sunday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province, by UNITA leader and presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva

Addressing a public rally, Samakuva said the first step towards promoting citizenship is changing citizens' mentality, based on the fact that they are all children of the same motherland, despite different political options.

He said he would also step down as his party leader, should he win the election and become the head of State.

Samakuva again pledged to put in place an Inclusive and Participative Government by appointing people from other political parties for some governing posts.

UNITA leader is since Saturday in northern Zaire province on an electoral campaign ahead of the forthcoming 23 August general election being contested by six political parties.

