Luanda — After a 67-61 win last Saturday, the Angolan senior females National Basketball Team last Sunday beat the Mixed Team of Luanda by 72-60, in their last preparation game ahead of the participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017).

The continental competition will happen on 18-27 August in Bamako, Mali.

The national squad, who are to travel this Monday to Mali, put up a slow game and allowed the opponents to dominate the first half of the game, losing it by 34-28.

The national squad, coached by Jaime Covilhã, only started to improve their performance in the last few minutes of the third quarter, which ended with the national team ahead of the score (43-50).

In the last quarter, the national team stepped up the speed and made it difficult for the opponents to keep up, thus managing to remain ahead of the score of the rest of the game, which finished 72-60.

In Afrobasket2017 Angola are in group A, with Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Mali.

Group B is made up by Senegal (title holders), Nigeria, Egypt, Guinea, DR Congo and Mozambique.