The Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) has named a 32-member provisional national team for the Africa women handball championships to be staged in Ivory Coast next month.

And the association has a budget of K422,000 to send the women for the competition and only have K20,000 in their kitty, given to them by First Lady Esther Lungu.

HAZ General Secretary Josab Changa confirmed the development yesterday after watching the team's training session soon after they regrouped at Silver Rest.

The tournament is set for September 10-15 in the Ivory Coast Capital Abidjan and the players are already camped at Silver Rest Academy in Lusaka.

Changa said the 32 players in camp were drawn from all the clubs across the country and was optimistic the best players would make the trip.

"We have 32 players in camp, we arranged a good training game of All Stars versus The Rest, we are happy with the abundant talent seen. There is stiff competition in the team and that is good," Changa said.

He said from the 32 players in camp, only 16 players will travel for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

"The players are very positive and we hope they continue working hard,the African championship is one tough competition hence the need to intensify our preparations," he said.

Changa said resources are a challenge but was confident that the team will travel for the tournament with full support from the corporate world.

He said the budget will carter for accommodation, air tickets,transport, kit and local camping among other things.

"Sport can be used for human development, we trying all we can to keep these girls from bad vices, sports can also be source of income for these youths, it promotes education and employment, we need to invest a lot sport," he said.

The full team comprises Rachael Bwembya, Ruth Kunda, Esther Nyanganga, Monica Kayombo, Chabota Hamoonga, Grace Mwalongwani,Gertrude Tembo, Juliet Kaira, Joyce Daka and Salome Mantuku.

Others are Esnart Ponde, Veronica Mbewe, Mwaba Kabinga, Grace Kwina,Faustina Zulu, Rita Maluti, Lindiwe Ngwenya, Esther Kalengo, Rebecca Namukonda, Charity Phiri, Jane Banda, Lyndia Kaira and Angela Mwansa.

The rest are Miyoba Mundenda, Victoria Phiri,Silukena Mubuna, Pelekelo Mwiya,Sanana Sitali, Muntinta Chanda and Precious Lubasi.