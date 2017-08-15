Mauritius: Construction of a Second Passenger Terminal to Start in 2019, PM Announces

press release

The Airport Master Plan is being reviewed to accommodate the construction of a second passenger terminal which is another major infrastructure project in view to modernise the transport sector, announced the Prime Minister. The construction is expected to start in 2019 and should be completed by 2020.

This announcement was made by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 11 August 2017 during the cocktail ceremony on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Air Mauritius. The ceremony held at Hennessy Park Hotel, Ebène, was attended by various eminent personalities.

The Prime Minister pointed out that celebrating 50 years of existence is an incredible milestone for any company. On that score, he highlighted that Air Mauritius is a symbol of national pride and a living example of how private and public partnership can collaborate together in the interest of the country.

He recalled that Air Mauritius accompanied the country during its golden years when economic development became synonymous with air connectivity. It helped bringing Mauritius closer to its main markets thus giving a new impetus to key sectors of the economy, he added.

Air Mauritius, the national carrier, has had a fundamental mission to accomplish, that of representing national interest in supporting the government policies in terms of connectivity with the rest of the world and in particular spurring the growth and development of a nascent tourism industry, he further added.

Air Mauritius will also have to adapt to government policy of developing an airport brand as having a strong national airline has become even more crucial as a realisation of the vision of a modern Mauritius, highlighted the Prime Minister. This in turn will hinge on our capacity to expand connectivity and to further open our country to the rest of the world, he stated.

He concluded by stressing that Air Mauritius needs four quintessential ingredients to achieve new heights: a renewal of fleet , which soon will be strengthened with the acquisition of two new airbuses A 350, one by the end of October and another one by the end of November this year and six additional airbuses over the next five years ; a quality of service that will make it an airline of choice ; achieve economic sustainability in the face of erratic economic cycle; and become relevant to its customers.

For his part, the CEO of Air Mauritius, Mr Somas Appavou, underlined that the main challenge of the company resides in their capacity to break the glass-ceiling to transform Air Mauritius from a national carrier to become the leading and preferred airline in Africa. To this end, it will upscale its operation and services based on new business models.

He also announced the setting up of the Air Mauritius foundation which is a concrete example of the company's commitment to support the country and its operation in areas of importance.

The Foundation, launched by Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, aims at promoting arts and culture, conservation of natural heritage and environment, empowering youths by contributing to the development of sports and encouraging excellence in education.