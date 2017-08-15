Mauritius: Youth Play a Key Role in the Country's Development, Reiterates PM

press release

Young people represent the present and future of the country and Government is doing everything possible so as to give equal chances to each youth to achieve self-development. Our youth play a key role in the betterment and the development of the country.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, during a Youth Concert under the theme Zenes to destin dan to la main on 12 August 2017 at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute. This initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports was organised to mark the International Youth Day. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and other eminent personalities were also present at the event.

The Prime Minister reiterated Government's commitment to provide quality education to every youth so that they can achieve self-fulfilment and become responsible adults of tomorrow. He highlighted that youth's interest is high on his agenda as evidenced by the fight against drugs and other social scourge, and encouraged the youth to concentrate on their education so that they can have a bright future.

For his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, encouraged the young people present to take advantage of all facilities that Government is putting at their disposal for them to succeed in life. He emphasised that every youth must focus on education which plays a key role in a person's development and future. He further appealed to the youth to stay healthy by practicing sports and staying away from drugs.

International Youth Day 2017 is dedicated to celebrating young people's contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace.

The theme chosen by the United Nations this year is Youth Building Peace. This celebration provides the opportunity of bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today's global society.