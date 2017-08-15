Mauritius: Prime Minister Reiterates Relentless Determination to Combat Drug Scourge

press release

The combat against drug scourge is high on the agenda of the Government and no stone will be left unturned to address this social plague. Government will have no mercy against drug dealers and severe sanctions will be taken against offenders.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement yesterday during the final of the Social Welfare Games 2017 at the Quartier Militaire Social Welfare Centre.

He cautioned that all means will be deployed to get rid of this social evil which is impacting negatively on our society and appealed for the collaboration of each and everyone in this relentless fight so as to make of Mauritius a cleaner and safer place against drugs.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further exhorts the youth to act as responsible citizens and not get indulged in illegitimate activities such as drugs. On this score, he urged the elder segment of the society to instil better moral values in the future generations to help them improve their quality of life which in turn will collaborate for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He also expressed the full support of his government towards institutions that are performing well for the betterment of the country in line with the objective of the government to encourage developments so as to boost the country both on the economic and social front and make of Mauritius a model to the world.

He concluded by encouraging youth and the population as a whole to adopt healthy habits by practising sports and physical exercises so as to keep fit while at the same enhancing their quality of life.