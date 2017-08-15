Seychelles: President Assents to Legislation

President Danny Faure has today appointed the administrative Tribunal to resolve all cases of compensation related to… Read more »

President Danny Faure today assented to two Acts approved by the National Assembly. These were the Prevention of Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation Agency Act 2017, and consequential amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Act 2016. The laws were approved by the National Assembly on 1st August 2017, and submitted to the President for assent on Friday 11th August.

