14 August 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Appointment of Land Compensation Tribunal

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Danny Faure has today appointed the administrative Tribunal to resolve all cases of compensation related to land in line with Part III of Schedule 7 of the Constitution, as he announced in his address to the National Assembly on 25th July 2017. The establishment of the Tribunal is in line with a Court of Appeal ruling of 7th December 2012, in which the Executive arm of Government was invited to set up such a Tribunal.The Chairperson of the Tribunal is Mr Joseph Athanasius.

The other Members of the Tribunal are Mr Hubert Alton, Mr Roy Cadence, Mr Alain Savy, and Ms Sabrina Zoe who is also the Secretary to the Tribunal.

- Mr Joseph Athanasius holds a Master's Degree in International Law, and is also a legal advisor to the Government on maritime boundaries.

- Mr Hubert Alton is a chartered quantity surveyor with 32 years experience in property valuation.

- Mr Roy Cadence holds a BSc degree in Land Management, and was a former Director of Lands in the Ministry of Land Use & Habitat.

- Mr Alain Savy has a BSc in Surveying Science. He is a licensed surveyor with over 37 years experience in Seychelles and overseas. He is a member of the Land Surveyors' Board.

- Ms Sabrina Zoe has a BSc in Land Management and is a qualified valuer. She is currently Director of Property Management & Policy Planning in the Ministry of Habitat, Infrastructure & Land Transport.

The President met the Tribunal Members at State House this morning to discuss its terms of reference and operational matters.

Seychelles

President Assents to Legislation

President Danny Faure today assented to two Acts approved by the National Assembly. These were the Prevention of Drug… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.