South Africa: North West On Progress of Water and Sanitation Projects

North West EXCO Lekgotla assesses progress on projects and resolves to accelerate government programme of action

EXCO Lekgotla has acknowledged progress registered so far in Water and Sanitation projects that have been rolled out across the province. The Lekgotla which was recently held at Wolmaranstad and led by Bokone Bophirima Premier Supra Mahumapelo, was intended to get progress report in the implementation of different projects from various sectors.

Some water infrastructure projects have been completed and work is underway in various parts of the province to complete others.

These projects which are to bring the lasting water solutions to communities where there has been an outcry for water shortage, were also acknowledged for the job opportunities they created amongst locals.

The construction of additional boreholes is seen as one of the viable solutions in mitigating the demand for water. Currently there are about 400 operational boreholes in the province.

"Water is a basic right and communities must never experience water shortage. We acknowledge the current strides on water infrastructure issues and we further call for acceleration of projects that are currently underway" said Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The Lekgotla also received a presentation from Statistics South Africa which revealed amongst others that in terms of growth in provincial economies, the North West Province had the largest change in percentage point growth at 4, 9 percent in 2015.

In the same presentation, the major contributor to the poverty situation amongst the youth is educational attainment. This according to EXCO, poses a challenge to government to further support youth in the pursuit of their studies.

"As the provincial government we have resolved to strengthen the support to youth through the Kgetsi ya Tsie Bursary and Skills Development Fund which is currently funding 498 students to the tune of R48 million" remarked Premier Mahumapelo.

As part of the poverty alleviation measures the Lekgotla also took certain resolutions.

"We resolved that there should be 17 consortiums as part of VTSD entrepreneurship development; cooperatives are to be provided with information on becoming organized into consortium; we will also strengthen government support to SMME's as the driver for job creation through access to funding markets and opportunities, procurement in the Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies - VTSD is to be accelerated with a bias towards the villages and district municipalities will kick start Local Economic Development Agencies to unlock economic potential in the province" said Mahumapelo.

At the end of the two day Lekgotla, Premier Mahumapelo emphasized that the Setsokotsane 10 x10 campaigns which take place from 11th to 20th of every month will be institutionalized as part of broadening access to services that citizens require from government.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier