Botswana: Fitness Activities Help People Have Sound Mind - Olopeng

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development says sport and fitness are some of the ways through which young people can be engaged in the peace building process.

Speaking at the International Youth Day held at the National Stadium, Mr Thapelo Olopeng indicated that fitness activities helped people to have a sound mind, which was essential in the peace building process.

With the rest of the world commemorating the International Youth Day under the theme Youth Building Peace, Mr Olopeng said in recognition of the role of sport in peace building, his ministry adapted the theme

'integrating sport in youth building sport' because sport united people.

"Commemoration of the International Youth Day comes at an opportune time when global leaders are focusing on recognising the contribution of youth in conflict prevention and sustainable peace," he said.

He however said there were several factors which could hinder world peace and stability, citing unemployment, which he said led to some youth in other countries engaging in violence and extremism.

The minister indicated that 'unemployment is a global problem and does not only affect Botswana as a country.'

Mr Olopeng said in Africa alone, a third of the population was unemployed and most of these were young people.

"Within this population some have given up on ever finding a job, while others are under employed," he chipped in. He further said opportunities and challenges that faced young people were global and the plight of technological advancement called for innovative ways of generating employment and keeping young people engaged.

"Perhaps a time has come for young people to partner with governments to devise strategies on how best they can use the same technology to turn their lives around," said Mr Olopeng.

Minister Olopeng informed the youth that global leaders were now exploring innovative ways of financing youth development and 'this affirms our government's commitment to invest in its youth.'

"Our government recognises that investment in youth is critical to reducing their chances of involvement in violence and extremism," he said.

The minister challenged young people to start thinking outside the box and explore international opportunities and not limit themselves to national opportunities.

"They should generate and innovate ideas that can be funded as well as innovative ways of funding those ideas. Youth funding should not be the sole responsibility of government," said Mr Olopeng.

He said as part of government's commitment towards youth development, the National Youth Policy would be reviewed to make it more relevant to the needs of young people and also make it harness their contributions to national development.

"My ministry is committed to create a Youth Development Index in order to measure our efforts in youth development," he concluded.

Mr Olopeng along with the city mayor Mr Kagiso Thutlwe, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Kago Ramokate, other high ranking ministry officials took part in various activities such as 5-a-side football match, 100m race and aerobics.

Officials also toured various stalls that were erected as part of the commemorative events.

Source : BOPA