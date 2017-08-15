Maun — Maun-based Sankoyo Bush Bucks were crowned Bank Gaborone Dlala Cup champions after a tough competition at Maun Sports Complex over the weekend.

The one-day tournament brought together four premier league teams; Sankoyo Bush Bucks, Orapa United, BDF XI and Security Systems to log horns, and Ngurungu, as affectionally known, sailed through the Gaborone side, Security Systems by beating them 1-0 in the final.

In the first round, Ngurungu brought down BDF X1 with a 2-1 win, while Security Systems walloped Orapa United 4-3 through penalties, and the winning teams went through to the final.

The champions won a trophy and medals while Security Systems were also awarded medals.

The tournament was organised by the U-turndipsy Trust in partnership with Bank Gaborone which sponsored the event to the tune of P100 000. The four teams had been promised to share 40 per cent of the gate takings, while the trust took 60 per cent.

In an interview with the organiser, Diphetogo 'Dipsy' Selolwane expressed happiness that the event was a success and thanked all the teams for taking part and Bank Gaborone for showing commitment towards development of sport in the country.

He said the teams played to their best as there was stiff competition amongst them.

The objective of the tournament, he said, was to give teams an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season, adding that the coaches would be able to identify gaps and work on improvement.

He said they intended to host the event annually as they had realised that there were no more competition tournaments which gave emerging teams a chance to showcase their potential.

"We hope that going forward, the event will grow bigger and better and help more teams in their growth," he added.

Selolwane appealed to the business community to come on board and play a role in the development of sports in general.

Meanwhile, some coaches appreciated the tournament, noting that they managed to test the fitness of their newly signed players, while some said they would now be able to select the best squad for the upcoming season.

Sankoyo head coach, Philani Mabhena said the tournament gave him a platform to work on his players' combination, adding that it came at the right time when they were preparing for the new season.

Mabhena said although all the teams fought to win the cup, strength was needed within clubs.

"I have realised that my team is in the right direction as my boys did not disappoint, and they played exceptionally well," he added.

On the other hand, Security Systems head coach, Thaloba Nthaga said the tournament was not about results, and that it gave him a chance to build his team.

He said his boys were not ready for the season, but commended them for displaying good performance despite their loss.

Nthaga said he had already assembled a team which would compete in the premier league, and hoped his boys would not disappoint.

Source : BOPA