DTS men and women's premier league hockey teams strengthened their log positions after thorough victories against NUST in the Bank Windhoek Hockey Field League on Sunday.

DTS men thrashed NUST 8-0 to move within touching distance of the log leaders, WOB and Saints, while their women thrashed NUST 12-0 to move mid-table.

The defending men's champions, DTS, gave a fine all round display, with seven different players getting onto the scoreboard.

The dynamic Percy Barthram was rewarded with two goals - one a spectacular shot from just inside the circle and another a deflection from a short corner.

Jason Bolton, Christopher Dalton and Billy Beukes also scored from short corners, while there were further field goals from William De'Ath, Tarry Butcher and Leonard Fick.

With their paltry possession, NUST were mostly defending, but Simba Charakapa and Phillip Ekandjo initiated some fine counterattacks at times.

The bonus point victory put DTS third on the log on 12 points, just behind Windhoek Old Boys and Saints on 13 points each.

NUST remain bottom of the log, having lost all four their matches to date.

DTS will be aiming to make it three in a row after they won the title in 2015 and 2016, but they can expect some tough competition from WOB.

Last year DTS beat WOB by a single point to win the field league title, while WOB beat DTS on goal difference to win the Indoor League title this year. Saints will also be a threat this year, after holding WOB to a draw a week ago, although DTS beat them 3-2 in their opening match of the season.

In the women's premier league, DTS moved joint-third on the log after a one-sided victory against a depleted NUST side.

When the match started they only had seven players on the field and although two players arrived late (including the goalkeeper), they were still two short and were no match for a rampant DTS.

Fenestha Pienaar, however, gave a typical battling display as did Natasha Rooi in defence.

For DTS, Arina van Rensburg scored a hat trick; Meghan van Rooyen and Nicole Conradie scored two goals each; and Simone Theron, Lume Lambert, Karene de Waal and Michelle Burger one goal each.

The victory puts DTS joint third with Wanderers on seven points, just behind WOB on eight points.

Saints are well ahead on 15 points although WOB have two matches in hand on the log leaders.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) recently received a donation of sports goods to the value of N$180 000 from the German Hockey Federation.

The equipment is earmarked for the NHU's development programme. The handover took place at the offices of DB Schencker, who sponsored the transport of the goods from Germany to Namibia.

DTS move up after big wins

Sport - Hockey | 2017-08-15

by Helge Schütz

