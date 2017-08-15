15 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Agra Announces First Dividend Payment

THE Agra Limited board of directors has approved the company's first dividend payment.

According to a media statement issued last week, the dividend will be determined at the finalisation of the company's financial statements at the end of October 2017. The date of payment will be announced at the Agra AGM, which is scheduled for 8 December 2017.

Agra Limited shares became transferable in February 2013 with the conversion of Agra from a co-operative to a public company. Since then, almost 20 million shares have been traded.

Shares are actively traded via an over-the-counter (OTC) market service, administered by the Namibian Stock Exchange. According to the latest OTC market report, this year almost two million shares have been traded for a total of N$2 878 855, at an average price of N$1,46 per share.

"This dividend payment announcement marks another significant milestone for Agra," said Arnold Klein, CEO of Agra.

"Our strategic focus and core business remains our service to the agricultural industry, our objective being to reach a point where Agra's value and achievements are reflected in our share price. I want the current shareholders of Agra, who are mainly the agricultural producers of Namibia, to enjoy the benefits of a growing Agra and a growing share price," he said.

