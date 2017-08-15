Namibia: ICT Summit in Two Months

THE Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Friday launched the 4th national ICT summit in Windhoek.

The summit will run from 9 to 11 October 2017 and was launched by the ICT minister Tjekero Tweya.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Tweya said activities at this year's summit include presentations and statements on issues pertaining to ICT and that a day will be dedicated to the youth to exhibit and showcase their talents and innovative ideas.

"Allow me to thank the sponsors, participants, exhibitors and visitors for contributing to the success of last year's summit," he said.

Tweya said this year's event will focus on strategies to attain 100% network coverage to provide e-services such as e-governance, e-health, e-education and e-mining to Namibians.

ICT permanent secretary Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana encouraged all players in the ICT industry to participate and be more involved in the summit.

"May we work together and do better than last year in order to ensure that this very impactful industry is well developed," he said.

Like Tweya, he also expressed gratitude to sponsors, exhibitors, organisers, participants and all those who contributed to making all national ICT summits possible.

"Thank you for bringing us altogether and it is my utmost hope that the outcome of this convergence will bring about the desired results," he said.