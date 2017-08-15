Nyasa Big Bullets highly rated signing Andrew Kamlete will have to wait to offer his most sought-after services due to injury.

Kamlete's long awaited arrival from Ireland where he was playing was welcomed with a pregnant of expectations having finished top goal scorer for the league with 28 goals at his second tier league club Coolock Village FC.

But six weeks after his arrival and duly clearance made the lanky forward is yet to debut for the People's Team.

General secretary for Bullets Albert Chigoga downplayed the development saying the former South Africa's giants Orlando Pirates reserve player would get a feel of Super League action after recovering from an injury.

" He is an important player to us and definitely his services are needed once he gets back on his feet," Chigoga said.

After his arrival on June 23 Bullets chairman Noel Lipipa said at Kamuzu International Airport saying they were happy to secure his signature.

"This is the guy we have been waiting for and we are very happy that he has finally arrived. He is very talented and we are looking forward to seeing him helping the team," Lipipa was quoted as saying.

Kamlete started his career at Environ United before moving to Orlando Pirates reserve where he did not make the grade to break through to the main team.

He returned home and played for lower league team Green Hawks before his move to Ireland where he studied for Bachelor's degree in Logistics and Transport Management.