Malawi: Lucius Banda Says 'Retirement Not Too Soon' As He Vows to Continue Music Career

Malawi's highly decorated music kingpin legendary Lucius Banda popularly known as 'soldier of the poor' in the music circles, has vowed to soldier on with his music career which has lasted almost three decades.

The musician who has had a glittering career said this as he prepare to celebrate his 47th birthday this Thursday 17th August 2017.

Banda told Nyasa Times that he will never quit music because his life is made up of music.

"There is now way I can retire... . music is my life so I can't stop making music," said Banda.

According to the musician who is also a politician and Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency, he is what he is today because of music.

"Everyone came to know Lucius Banda because of music. I love music, I dream music and is in blood so I will die in music," said Soldier.

He therefore revealed that the momentous occassion [47th birthday] cannot pass without celebrating with his fans.

Banda has however lined up a number of live performances over the weekend.

It will be a double celebration as his Zembani Band is also celebrating its 20 years of existence.

Banda will perform in Mangochi at Club 700 on Saturday 19th August and will also interact with his fans at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe the following day.

He formed the band in 1997 after parting ways with Alleluya Band of Balaka where he begun his music journey.

Banda who started singing at the age of 13 in his home village Sosola in the Area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District, showed his potential at Alleluya in 1985 through his elder brother Paul.

In the 1990's he moved to South Africa where he studied music for a year before recording his first album 'Son of a Poor Man' which had great hits like Mabala.

He attributes his successful music career to his brother Paul who is also a Producer and owns one of the first and oldest studios Imbirani Yahwe (I.Y).