Malawi Queens have been invited to play England this November in a three-match Vitality Netball International Series.

The series will be preparations of the 2018 Commonwealth Games which will take place on Australia's Gold Coast in April 2018.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) General Secretary Carol Bapu said the series will be key for the Queens who are ranked six in the world.

"We need to do well to improve our ranking," she said.

The Copper Box Arena will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.