Nyasa Big Bullets Caretaker Coach Elia Kananji has revealed that apart from fighting to win the league title this season, he is also seriously looking forward to win the prestigious Carlsberg Cup .

Kananji said this in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times after guiding his side to a 1-0 victory over resillient second tier side Cobbe Barracks to book themselves a Carlsberg Cup Semifinal ticket.

He said: "I have already communicated to the players the need to win the cup so that we keep our standard high and this can help us to easily win the league".

Kananji, who is regarded as the Carlsberg Cup Specialist after winning the trophy three times with two different clubs assured all Bullets fans that at the end of the tournament, the trophy will be in BB's cabinet.

"Our next game is against Red Lions and we will take our opponents seriously all the way to the finals. Our aim is not just to get intoxicated with the sweetest Carlsberg Beer as we are enjoying now but our excitement can reach the climax with a win in the finals," said Kananji.

The former Blantytre United and rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers coach said he is not under any pressure to win the cup.

"I am not under pressure at all, the pressure is on Wanderers who are the reigning champions. They won it with me as their coach and I will take back what belongs to me," said Kananji.

Kananji won the cup for the first time while with Bullets in 2014 beating Zomba United 2-0 before winning the cup again the following year when he switched to Wanderers.

He went on to defend the Cup last season after the nomads beat Silver 5-3 through post-match penalties before making a return to Bullets after he was shown an exit door at Lali Lubani due to lack of other Club Licencing Requirements.

Jaffali Chande and Jimmy Zakazaka are the only players to have won the Carlsberg Cup with two separate clubs.

They both won it at Bullets with Kananji as coach and again at Wanderers in 2016 with the same coach.

Bullets will face Red Lions in the semifinals of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup edition during the weekend of 26th and 27th August according to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) while the other semifinal will involve Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who make a date with Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks.

FAM is yet to confirm the venues and charges for the semifinal matches.