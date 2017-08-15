Botswana: Khama to Utilise Existing Former President's Residence

Gaborone — Members of the public are hereby informed that upon his stepping down from office next year, in accordance with his ten year term limit as provided for by the Constitution, H.E. the President Lt.

General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama will be allocated the state owned residence that was previously occupied by the late Former President Sir Ketumile Masire.

This will save Government the expense of constructing a new facility.

Under current Pensions and Retirement Benefits of former Presidents of Botswana Act, former Presidents are entitled to an official residence and office space provided by the state.

BGCIS