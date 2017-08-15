Mozambique: Electricity Prices Rise

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, has raised its prices by between 35 and 42 per cent, taking effect as from Tuesday.

The price per kilowatt-hour rises from 5.8 to 8.24 meticais (from 9.5 to 13.56 US cents, at current exchange rates) for consumers on the low voltage general tariff (for industries, trade, offices, shops and similar establishments) who use up to 300 kilowatt-hours a month. This is an increase of 42 per cent.

Use of more than 300 kilowatt-hours a month pushes the price up steeply, although the percentage rise remains 42 per cent. Between 301 and 500 kilowatt-hours the price rises from 8.29 to 11.77 meticais per kilowatt-hour. Above 500 kilowatt-hours a month, the increase is from 9.07 to 12.88 meticais per kilowatt hour.

The preferential household tariff is considerably lower. For the first 300 kilowatt-hours, the price rises from 4.04 to 5.46 meticais per kilowatt hour, and use of between 301 and 500 kilowatt-hours a month will now cost 7.73 rather than 5.72 meticais per kilowatt-hour. Consumption in excess of 500 kilowatt-hours now costs 8.11 rather than six meticais per kilowatt hour. This increase is 35.1 per cent.

Farmers enjoy a lower tariff, and this has been frozen at 3.4 meticais per kilowatt hour for the first 300 kilowatt-hours, rising to 5.3 meticais per kilowatt hour for consumption in excess of 500 kilowatt-hours.

In addition, all these consumers pay an additional fixed rate, irrespective of consumption, which has risen from 152.37 to 205.7 meticais a month (a 35 per cent rise).

Consumers who use EDM's pay as you go electricity meters (known as Credelec) face the same percentage rises. Thus a household using Credelec will now pay 6.95 rather than 5.14 meticais per kilowatt-hour, while the pre-paid tariff for businesses rises from 9.07 to 11.8 meticais per kilowatt-hour. But the pre-paid price is the same regardless of consumption and there is no fixed rate charge.

The “social tariff” for low income domestic consumers who use less than 125 kilowatt-hours a month remains unchanged, at 1.07 meticais per kilowatt-hour, provided they are using Credelec.

This is the first increase in electricity prices since November 2016. EDM justifies the price rises on the grounds that it is still selling electricity for less than the price of obtaining it (either from its own power stations, or from other sources, such as HCB, the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi).

EDM is still facing the consequences of the electricity price freeze that was in force from 2010 to 2015. The previous government, under President Armando Guebuza, when faced with riots over price rises in September 2010, reacted with a variety of subsidies and price freezes on essential goods and services, which may have calmed the public mood, but stored up trouble for the longer term.

For those five years EDM was unable to put up its prices, despite the company's Board of Directors repeatedly warning the government that the situation was unsustainable and that tariffs must rise.