Gambia: Breaking the Chain of Silence to Stop Rape in Our Communities

The Ministry of Women's Affairs, the Women's Bureau, the National Women's Council and the Directorate of Social Welfare are appalled by the heart-breaking news of the rape and death of an eight-year old girl in The Gambia's West Coast Region yesterday.

The Ministry extends its deepest condolences to this young girl's parents and family. They, along with friends and even teachers will undoubtedly be going through a time of indescribable grief.

The life of this innocent and promising young girl was cut short due to the heinous crime of rape. As a nation, we must speak up now against anyone suspected of molesting young girls and boys at all places by reporting cases of rape or attempted rape to the nearest police station.

The Ministry of Women's Affairs, with the Women's Bureau, the National Women's Council and the Directorate of Social Welfare, calls for a thorough police investigation into this as well as all other pending rape cases