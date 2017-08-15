Ghana: Economy Among Africa's Best

Ghana is the eighteenth-most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent, according to the latest Africa Investment Index (AII) compiled by Quantum Global's independent research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab. In 2016, Ghana attracted a net foreign direct investment of US$3.5bn.

According to research by Quantum Global Research Lab (QGRL), Ghana's economy has experienced strong and robust growth over the past decade, making its success a case worth emulating by its regional peers. Industry was the main driver of overall growth with an annual average growth of about 13%, followed by services with 8.4% and agriculture with about 8%. The strong growth record has fostered the country's graduation to lower-middle-income status in 2010.

Commenting on the Ghanaian economy, Prof. Mthuli Ncube, head of Quantum Global Research Lab, stated: "Ghana's democratic attributes are as robust as its economic growth, and by improving policies and institutions, successive governments have been able to build an attractive business climate conducive to growth. These measures include reducing the number of days it takes to register a limited liability company and days spent on resolving commercial disputes in the courts. Furthermore, the election of a new government in 2016 has revitalised the drive for higher growth and infrastructure investment, all which augurs well for investment opportunities in the country."

The research noted that whilst the economy continued to grow on a steady pace until 2013, the GDP growth slowed from 7% in 2013 to 3.6% in 2016 due to structural challenges - such as the on-going fiscal deficits pushing public debt to over 70% of GDP, trapping the country in a cycle of debt service and borrowing.

Furthermore, a three-year power crisis and power rationing slowed down the private sector's productivity and competitiveness. In addition, the significant external sector deficit and low world prices for the country's gold, cocoa and oil exports were a major factor behind the economic slowdown.

According to the research, the financial sector in Ghana has undergone restructuring and transformation, and the supervisory framework is relatively strong. Bank credit to the private sector has increased, and capital markets are developing. The sector was rated as fairly developed by the 2014-2015 Global Competitiveness Report, with Ghana ranking 67th from 116th out of 148 countries.

According to the AII report, the top-five African investment destinations attracted an overall FDI of $13.6bn. Botswana was ranked the most attractive economy for investments flowing into the African continent followed by Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Zambia.