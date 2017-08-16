Photo: The Nation

A police officer on patrol (file photo).

Nairobi — Five police officers have been killed by Al-Shabaab militia while on patrol along Bothai-Ijara road, within Garissa County.

One officer sustained injuries during the attack while another one managed to escape unhurt.

A police report seen by Capital FM News indicates the officers were based in Bothai Police Station and that their vehicle was burnt by the militants.

An operation to pursue the terrorists was underway Tuesday evening.

"A combined contingent of security forces from Hulugho are at Alijize and pursuing the militants, while air surveillance has been requested to assist the combined forces," reads the report.

This is the latest such attack targeting police officers within the region.

The country has over a few months has lost tens of officers to the militants, who take advantage of the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

According to police, some Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attempting to enter Kenya as AMISOM soldiers heighten their campaign to flush them out of their war-torn country.