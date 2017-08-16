16 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marikana Massacre to Be Commemorated At Hillside Where Massacre Occurred

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Daily Vox
Miners gather to commemorate the second anniversary of the Marikana shooting.

The deaths of 34 miners during the Marikana massacre in 2012 will be commemorated by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on Wednesday at the hillside where the massacre occurred.

Police shot and killed the miners on August 16, 2012, in an apparent attempt to disperse striking Lonmin miners. Miners demanded that their salaries be nearly tripled to R12 500 a month.

It is believed to be the most lethal use of force by South African police since the dawn of democracy.

Ten people, including two police officers and two Lonmin security guards, were killed in the preceding week.

On Thursday, IOL reported that AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa barred ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa from attending the commemoration, saying Ramaphosa's interest in Marikana was purely for campaigning purposes.

At the start of the Lonmin strike action, Ramaphosa sent an email to then minister of police Nathi Mthethwa, requesting additional police deployment to the area to "protect life and property".

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of Lonmin at the time.

The Farlam Commission of Inquiry, instituted by President Jacob Zuma to investigate the massacre, cleared Ramaphosa from any wrong doing.

The commission also called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to remove all automatic military assault rifles such as R5 rifles from Public Order Police's arsenal; demilitarised and professionalised the police service and record and save all radio communications during strike action.

R5 rifles were predominantly used in the killing of the 34 miners.

A subsequent commission recommended that then police-commissioner Riah Phiyega was not fit to hold office.

She was suspended on October 2015 and her term as police-commissioner came to a close in June 2017.

Source: News24

More on This

Where Is the Justice for Marikana?

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane today visited Nkaneng informal settlement in Marikana to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.