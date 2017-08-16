Nigeria: Chevron, ExxonMobil, 10 Others Top Neiti Compliance Ranking

Fourteen companies and government agencies have led the pack among organisations that participated in a ranking conducted by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, to select firms that fully complied with the guidelines for submission of information and data in the 2015 audit templates.

The top companies with a maximum 100 percent score include Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Consolidated Oil Producing Nigeria Limited, Continental Oil & Gas Limited Nigeria, Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited, Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Gas Company, Orient Energy, Star Deepwater Petroleum and Waltersmith Petroman.

Two government agencies, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board were also among the group.

Five companies, namely Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, Statoil Nigeria Limited, Petrobas Nigeria Limited, Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Limited and ND Western Limited, scored between 94 and 98 percent to join others in the top compliance ranking category.

NEITI spokesperson, Ogbonnaya Orji, explained that 20 companies scored between 80 and 88 percent, while 12 others recorded between 72 and 75 percent. Only four companies, representing six percent of the total figure, failed to make submissions before the deadline.

Mr. Orji said of the four companies, two made submissions after the ranking deadline had ended while the two others failed to make submissions at all.

He did not disclose the names of the affected companies.

He said the criteria for the compliance ranking exercise focused on two critical principles in the NEITI audit value chain, namely timeliness, and completeness of information and data submitted, as requested by NEITI in its audit templates.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, said the ranking of companies and government agencies covered by the NEITI audit process 'was to encourage timely and complete compliance and extend boundaries of EITI implementation in Nigeria as provided for in the law and global standards.'

The data collection and submission of information and data in NEITI/EITI Audit process, Mr. Adio noted, was a major step in the independent audit value chain. He stressed the need for the full compliance assessment with the audit process, particularly the submission of accurate data and information.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the process began on May 2, with the dispatch of the audit templates to affected companies and relevant government agencies.

This was followed by a workshop to enlighten all the companies and relevant government agencies on their roles in populating the audit templates.

A total of 65 covered entities, made of up 55 oil and gas companies and 10 relevant government agencies, participated in the exercise.