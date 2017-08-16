15 August 2017

Nigeria: Anambra Guber - Obiano Emerges APGA Candidate

By James Eze

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the upcoming November 18 poll in the state.

Mr. Obiano was declared the winner of the party's primary which held Tuesday at the Dora Akunyili Women's Development Centre, in Awka, the state capital.

The incumbent governor who was the sole contestant in the primary polled 1,070 "yes" votes from a total accredited delegates of 1,092.

There were 11 " no" votes against the governor's candidature while 11 votes were invalid.

A former National Chairman of APGA, Victor Umeh expressed optimism that Mr. Obiano would be reelected.

Mr. Umeh, who is the director general of Obiano reelection campaign organization, said APGA had done great in the state that would earn it victory in any election in the state.

While calling on APGA's opponents in the poll to play according to the rule, Mr. Umeh warned that the people of the state would resist any attempt by anybody or quarter to rig the November poll.

