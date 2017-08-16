15 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Calls Sierra Leonean President Over Tragic Mudslide

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Ernest Bai Koroma and the people of Sierra Leone over the loss of lives and devastation caused by mudslide in the West African country.

Femi Adesina, Presidential Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said Mr. Buhari expressed his condolence in a telephone call from London to Koroma on Tuesday.

Mr. Buhari stated that the hearts of Nigerians were with the people of Sierra Leone in this tragic period in the history of the country.

He prayed that Almighty God would comfort those mourning their loved ones as well as those that suffered other losses.

Mr. Koroma thanked Buhari for his show of concern, brotherly love and wished him good health.

At least 270 people were reportedly killed on Monday after heavy rains over ran the city's drainage system and created one of the most devastating floods Freetown has experienced.

(NAN)

