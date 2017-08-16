Nigeria: Adeboye Touches Lives More Than Politicians - Obasanjo

Abeokuta — Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the General Overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has a man who have touched more lives in the country more than politicians.

Obasanjo who gave this remark at the book presentation of "Pastor E.A. Adeboye: His Life and Calling" at the Auditorium of the RCCG Youth Centre, along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway on Tuesday, also revealed how Adeboye personally influenced his life.

According to the former President, "as a politician, we are supposed to touch lives, but, for Pastor Adeboye, he has touched more lives than politicians. He has been a man of God with a difference, whom I benefited from personally when I was consulting to contest the 1999 election."

Obasanjo, who admitted that just like other guests, "I was told not to reveal my coming here by Mummy (Adeboye's wife). How can I come to you without calling you? But, that was instruction. Until I am in this hall, I never see anything about this programme. That means we have committed sins by keeping this secret from you and we seek for forgiveness from you and I am sure we have been forgiven."

On the book, Obasanjo noted that the 40 authors said to have written the book was not enough.

"Because we are still going to write the epilogue of Daddy and when we are going to do that, we are not going to be 40, but millions and I pray that you will be there to witness the epilogue of your live and calling," Obasanjo said.

Wife of Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye said that the book was completely produced without the knowledge of her husband "because it is part of the year of surprises we are going to be having."

She acknowledged the role played by the 40 authors in ensuring that the publication is near perfect, "because only God can be perfect," she said.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbanjo, his wife, Dolapo and other top RCCG members were part of the ongoing event as at time of this report.