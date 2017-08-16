Nigeria: Kemi Adetiba Sets 2 to 5 Year Target to Win an Oscar

Kemi Adetiba is a director from Lagos, who directed one of the most sought after Nigerian movies in 2016, 'The Wedding Party' and created the online series "King Woman" an online source of mentorship and inspiration for women by women. Kemi has set a two to five year target to win an Oscar. We are rooting for Kemi on the endeavour.

Kemi Adetiba, born in Lagos, Nigeria started her journey into the media as a young child when she headlined two national television commercials for the iconic brand OMO. Kemi followed in the footsteps of her father, Dele Adetiba, a veteran in the advertising and broadcast industries who played a pivotal role in its development in Nigeria.

Kemi later ventured into radio, working as a presenter with Rhythm 93.7 FM, and became the voice behind: Soul'd Out and Sunday at the Seaside. She then transitioned from being a voice on radio to being a face on television by producing and presenting several shows on M-Net, including Studio 53, Temptation Nigeria which she presented alongside Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, presenting on Soundcity TV and hosting Maltina Dance All for three consecutive seasons.

After years of success being in front of the camera, Adetiba enrolled into the New York Film Academy to learn about being behind the cameras and today, her work as a director is spread across the African continent and beyond its borders.

Explaining her reasons for moving behind the camera, Adetiba told CNN: "I was questioning my longevity in front of the camera... I'd also find it intriguing when I would go off for shoots with the cameramen... I said: 'Instead of just wasting a couple of years, how about I learn a new craft while I'm doing that? What is the thing that I want to learn now? What is the thing that will take my career to the next level? - being a director.'"

Her change into directing was hugely successful as her short film "Across a Bloodied Ocean" was screened at the 2009 Pan African Film Festival and National Black Arts Festival and on the 8th September 2016, Kemi Adetiba's first feature film "The Wedding Party" (a Nigerian Rom-com film) premiered opening night, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight.

Adetiba who is drawing on all her skills to make magic behind the camera said, "Everything I do I have dreams about it... I get a barrage of pictures coming into my head."

A press release from EbonyLife Films said that the Nollywood movie took just two weeks to eclipse the impressive record of N176 million, held by AY's 'A Trip to Jamaica', emerging with a staggering N200 million before the New Year weekend was over.

"This marks an amazing run, as the romantic comedy recorded the biggest opening weekend in Nollywood history with N36 million, the best-ever opening week with N66 million, and a jaw-dropping Christmas box office total of N146 million. What followed appears to be unprecedented, with cinemas in many parts of the country reporting sold-out screens throughout the rest of the holiday season, as excited fans who saw earlier screenings returned for a second round, often with friends and family in tow," said the statement.

After obtaining commercial success Adetiba pursued what she calls her passion project, a series called 'King Women,' inspired by her mother. "It's an online source of mentorship and inspiration and that's exactly what I got from my mum, so to me, she's my king woman."

Obangawan literally translates to female king (or Queen), now even better put - King Woman. Kemi, in the screen opening, told the story of how at 13, her uncle teased her mum who was to be conferred the native chieftaincy title; he then told Kemi what Obangawan meant. That was the seed in Kemi Adetiba's heart for the now fully emerged King Women series; what we now see decades later manifesting as the original idea of women sharing powerful and reflective stories of challenges, choices and triumphs while they are still here.

"The reason why I developed King Women is because I wanted women to see these role models of the earth, these women that we draw inspiration from that we put on pedestals, I wanted them to see them in their glory, but also understand that they have also gone through life, and life for them was not easy... People need to hear these stories, and I'm so grateful to everyone who gave me their time to make this series," she added.

Looking to the future, Kemi explains that she still has her eyes set on international success, telling African Voices: "I honestly do believe that winning an Oscar is going to come very soon, I've given myself two to five years."