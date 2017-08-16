Nigeria: Boko Haram Renews Attacks On Adamawa Communities, Over 20 Killed By Suicide Bombers in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday invaded a weekly market in Mandarari village, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, killing over 20 persons and injuring many others.

It was gathered from a local vigilante that the insurgents planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at strategic locations across the market.

He also claimed that the IEDs were planted near an internally displaced persons' (IDPs) camp in the area.

Though details of the attacks were sketchy as at press time, residents of Maiduguri claimed that strong explosions were heard from the direction of Konduga at about 6p.m.

The local vigilante, who spoke with THISDAY in Maiduguri, said: "This evening (Tuesday) three IEDs planted in Konduga exploded, killing many people and injuring many others including IDPs.

As at the time of filing this report last night, there was no official report as all security agencies and humanitarian organisations contacted kept mum not responding to text message enquiries.

Mandarari village is about 25 kilometres from Maiduguri, and 15 kilometres from Amarwa village where the terrorists had last Saturday attacked and killed four persons and injuring many others.

Meanwhile, the terrorists have renewed their attacks on villages in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Reports from the area yesterday confirmed that the sect attacked two villages at about 9p.m. to 10 p.m., setting ablaze shops, houses and properties worth millions of naira.

The reports indicated that the insurgents have recruited more youths, and were making frantic effort to capture the entire local government area to be under their control.

Within two weeks, the areas have experienced series of attacks, calling for the quick intervention of the federal government and the military to re-strategise its mode of operations in order to overwhelm the terrorists in the areas.

Confirming the attacks, the Madagali Local Government Area Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Muhammad, said the sect launched another fresh attack on Nyibango and Mudubu villages in Belbel ward at about 9p.m. last Monday, burning down several houses, shops and properties worth millions of naira.

He lamented that his council area has been under attack, adding that about other five communities have been attacked in the past two weeks, as he called on the federal government to send more troops to Madagali.

Muhammad further explained that the villagers had escaped to a near-by bush before the terrorists arrived in the two villages to perpetrate their acts.

According to him, the casualties figure was yet to be ascertained, adding that no life has been reportedly lost so far at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has launched Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) at the Military Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The theatre commander in his address, said the teams are specially selected forces with mixed equipment and platforms to achieve the conduct of long range patrols and ambushes deep into the hinterland.

He urged teams to be disciplined, confident, resolute, focused and determined in their efforts to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists wherever they are found.

The MSTs were trained at Nigerian Army School of Special Forces (NASFS), Buni Yadi, Yobe State recently. Their task is to keep the main supply route and all rural settlements safe.