16 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fear Grips Madagali Residents As B/Haram Kills 2 More

Photo: The Guardian
The attack is coming few days after similar ones in Ghumbili and Mildu villages of the area where several lives were lost.
By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — Boko Haram insurgents have attacked two more villages in Madagali area in Adamawa State‎, killing at least two people.

Fleeing ‎residents reported that the insurgents raided Nyibango and Muduvu communities in large numbers on Monday, firing shots and setting houses ablaze.

‎Confirming the attack to our reporter, the chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammad, said the detail of casualty had not been ascertained yet, adding that displaced villagers had fled to Madagali town.

The incident brings the number of attacks on the area to at least four in two weeks, including the raid on Mildo on 2nd of August in which seven people were gunned down.

The militants had on Thursday looted Ghumbili near Gulak before burning down the entire village.

Madagali, a mountainous area that borders Borno State and Cameroon Republic and sits close to Sambisa Forest, ‎had been under the control of Boko Haram for almost a year until its liberation by Nigerian soldiers in 2015.

A resident of ‎Gulak, Kali Yasa said villagers from some of the remote communities had fled for fear of similar attacks.

‎A local vigilante leader told Daily Trust that there was need for the military to move to known Boko Haram hideouts in the surrounding bushes, against the prevailing reality in which he said soldiers were stationed in Madagali town while the insurgents continued to wreak havoc in remote communities.

