Africa: Venus Williams Brings Activewear 'EleVen' to Africa

Venus Williams' renowned activewear brand, EleVen By Venus Williams, is collaborating with leading West Africa-based creative talent agency, Temple Management Company to expand its retail business to the continent.

Head of Sports for The Temple Management Company, Koye Sowemimo, said in a press statement yesterday in Lagos that the partnership was a natural fit.

"We are delighted to bring a global quality brand such as EleVen by Venus Williams to Nigeria," he said.

"Venus needs very little introduction to the Nigerian market not only as a global icon in the sport of tennis, but from her last visit in 2012. We look forward to growing the brand in Nigeria and across Africa."

The body, founded in 2012 by the American-born global tennis icon, has grown to become one of the most widely accepted among female activewear fashion brands around the world.

Now, the label looks to break new boundaries in its latest international brand expansion.

Speaking about the brand in an email by Temple Management Company (TMC), Venus said, "The name EleVen represents how I strive to live every day.

"That is, without limits. In our world, '10' is just another number, but EleVen is a lifestyle - it's about challenging your status quo, embracing positive change, and going beyond."

Meanwhile, TMC plans to announce further details of distribution as well as an official roll out date.

Specific details on which collections will be available, price points, and where to buy will be shared at a later date.

Venus Williams is an active wear line that 'Fashions Healthier Lives' with a mission to motivate and empower women to feel confident, strong and express their individuality.

Bringing style to fitness, the emphasis of each collection is not only on how the clothes perform, but the design inspiration with the introduction of a new color pallet and prints.

The high-quality pieces offer flattering feminine fits in beautiful fabrications. The collections of fitness and tennis are designed to allow women to strive each day without limits

The TMC is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.