Kenya: Elections Official Roselyn Akombe 'Removed' from US Flight

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official was being held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday morning after being removed from a flight and her luggage offloaded.

The commissioner, Dr Roselyne Akombe was en route to New York on Tuesday night when she was ordered out of her plane reportedly on instructions of State security.

Reports indicate that the commissioner is still being held at the airport.

The IEBC confirmed that Dr Akombe had been blocked from travelling but appeared to downplay the incident, terming it a “delay”.

“Dr Akombe who is traveling to US for an official meeting. Was delayed at JKIA by officials who have since apologized. She returns on Sunday,” the commission said on its official Twitter account.

Sources, however, told the Nation that some State operatives feared that Dr Akombe, who reportedly holds both Kenyan and US passports was fleeing from Kenya.

“She was prevented from boarding. She was going to New York. Still at the airport,” a source at JKIA told the Nation.

Reports indicate that it took the intervention of the US Embassy to be released from police custody and transferred to government pavilion at JKIA.