16 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elections Official Roselyn Akombe 'Removed' from US Flight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Walter Menya

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official was being held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday morning after being removed from a flight and her luggage offloaded.

The commissioner, Dr Roselyne Akombe was en route to New York on Tuesday night when she was ordered out of her plane reportedly on instructions of State security.

Reports indicate that the commissioner is still being held at the airport.

The IEBC confirmed that Dr Akombe had been blocked from travelling but appeared to downplay the incident, terming it a “delay”.

“Dr Akombe who is traveling to US for an official meeting. Was delayed at JKIA by officials who have since apologized. She returns on Sunday,” the commission said on its official Twitter account.

Sources, however, told the Nation that some State operatives feared that Dr Akombe, who reportedly holds both Kenyan and US passports was fleeing from Kenya.

“She was prevented from boarding. She was going to New York. Still at the airport,” a source at JKIA told the Nation.

Reports indicate that it took the intervention of the US Embassy to be released from police custody and transferred to government pavilion at JKIA.

Kenya

Raila Odinga to Spell Out Position On Poll Results Row

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga put off to Wednesday an announcement on his next course of action… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.