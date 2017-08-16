Two distinctive camps have emerged in Uganda's biggest opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), ahead of its November 21 presidential polls.

Interviews with various senior party leaders reveal that the campaign for the FDC presidency has reignited the bad blood between a group in the party loyal to the current party president, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, and another loyal to his predecessor, founding president Kizza Besigye.

Muntu replaced Dr Besigye in November 2012, after a hotly contested election with the current FDC secretary general (SG), Nathan Nandala-Mafabi.

Muntu's first term at Najjanankumbi has been one characterised by opposition from some party leaders who see his leadership style as not combative enough to match the approach championed by Besigye.

"During the delegates' conference that endorsed Colonel Besigye as FDC [presidential] flag-bearer, 73 per cent of the delegates approved 'defiance' as opposed to the 'compliance' approach that Gen Muntu was selling," a senior party leader, who preferred not to be named, said on Monday.

"After the 2016 general elections, Muntu seems to be preparing the party for the 2021 elections yet we have unresolved issues relating to the 2016 [presidential] elections because we feel we were robbed of our victory," the party official added.

It is this group that is fronting former Kumi MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi to challenge Muntu, with the hope that the former legislator will align the party structures with the Defiance campaign.

One member of this group, Margaret Wokuri, who is also FDC chairperson for Mbale district, said they want a change of team captain because they don't believe Muntu's leadership methods can inspire them to victory.

"Muntu is inclined to developing structures in preparation for elections yet we in the Defiance camp believe that a dictatorship can only be confronted with defiance. Elections only offer a platform for organising and campaigning without any encumbrances but you can't remove a dictatorship through an election as Muntu thinks," said Wokuri, who is also the Defiance cabinet's minister for education.

GENESIS OF RIFT

The latest chapter in the long-standing disagreement over which strategy FDC should take against Museveni is understood to have started in July last year, after Besigye was released on bail following his arrest on treason charges.

Besigye had spent two months in prison after getting himself sworn in as the 'people's president' ahead of President Museveni's inauguration for his fifth elective term of office in May 2016.

According to reliable sources, the party at the time called an expanded working committee meeting that included the party's elders to forge a way forward.

While Besigye and his loyalists insisted that the leading opposition candidate had won the 2016 presidential elections and that the party had to reclaim its victory, Muntu was more eager to focus on the future.

During that meeting, Muntu is said to have emphasised the need for the party to build and strengthen its structures in preparation for any coming national elections.

Muntu's position was challenged by deputy secretary general Harold Kaija who argued that the structures Muntu was talking about were of no importance.

"The meeting tasked Muntu to sell the Defiance ideology to his people in the party but up to now he has failed; [he] continues to claim that the party has two strategies - Defiance and his idea of organising, which to us is compliance," a Besigye-leaning party official said.

Muntu has since been rejected by the radicals in the party who want the party structures to be used in mobilising for Defiance as opposed to preparing for elections.

"There are people inclined to Muntu's view of building structures to overwhelm the establishment but some of us think that we can't just organise for elections but have to defy," Wokuri said.

MISUNDERSTANDING

However, the party's spokesman, Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, who is heading Muntu's re-election bid, scoffed at his comrades whom he said had failed to contextualize Besigye's Defiance slogan.

"In every campaign, we get campaign themes and many of those singing Defiance don't understand the context in which Dr Besigye made the statement," said the Kira Municipality MP.

"In the last [general] elections, we all participated and I have not seen anyone going to the bushes of Congo or anywhere to wage a war... so, what is it that they're planning to do in which we will not participate?" Ssemujju wondered.

According to Ssemujju, none of the people accusing Muntu of being soft and compliant has ever taken the risk the retired General took when he joined the armed struggle against Milton Obote's government in 1981.

"If it's Besigye and Muntu talking, I can't add a word but not someone who cannot even throw a stone at the police. Muntu waged a war, and many of us have been jailed several times because of our activism, but some of those people have not seen the inside of a jail," Ssemujju said.

The vocal MP is one of the senior party leaders that have come out openly to show sides in this election following a decision by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) to allow them to support candidates of their liking.

Previously, the secretary general, chairperson, spokesman and secretary for mobilisation were required to show neutrality.

As the November election date draws closer, the rift between the two sides is likely to be more pronounced, especially given the outspoken nature of even the other four fringe candidates in the election.