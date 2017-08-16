Kenya: I Want a Simple Inauguration Ceremony, Says Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor-elect Charity Ngilu has said she only needs the Bible brought to the venue of her inauguration to office, rejecting a Sh6 million budget meant for the event.

Mrs Ngilu Tuesday told the team planning her inauguration that it makes no sense to use that amount of money on a one-day event while thousands of people are suffering due to water scarcity.

In an apparent break from her predecessor Julius Malombe's alleged penchant for elaborate spending in county functions, Mrs Ngilu said the inauguration ceremony does not have to be lavish and that she can be sworn in without having to incur unnecessary expenses.

"All we need on that day is the Bible and venue and it certainly does not cost Sh6 million. Let us be sensitive to the poor in all our actions," she said while directing that the funds be instead used to provide water to needy residents.

MEETING

She spoke when she paid a courtesy call to Kitui County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich in his office for the first time since her election last week.

The governor-elect discussed with the county transition committee the modalities of helping local farmers ahead of the coming rain season in an effort to rid the county of food shortage that is triggered by periodic famine and the current need for relief supplies from the national government.

Mr Cherutich told Mrs Ngilu that the county has a total of 10 water bowsers, six of which are operational while the rest are grounded.

REPAIR TRUCKS

In an apparent indication that she wants to hit the ground running once she assumes office, Mrs directed that the Sh6 million be channelled to, among other uses, repairing and making the water trucks operational so that they begin supplying the commodity to residents.

During the briefing also attended by the County Chief Officer for Water Jacob Mwandikwa, Mrs Ngilu sought a report on the state of boreholes in the county that require repairs.

DESPAIR

"The voices I have heard from the people are those of despair and I believe that we can begin to change this right away. It must not wait any further" she said.

The transition team has been meeting prior to the elections and was on Monday joined for the first time by the governor-elect's appointees to the committee Alex Nganga and Crispus Kinuva.

Mrs Ngilu will be sworn in on August 22, 2017 at Muslim Secondary School grounds to succeed outgoing Governor Malombe.

In the elections, she beat outgoing Kitui Senator David Musila and Dr Malombe at the polls by garnering 167,765 votes (47.24%).