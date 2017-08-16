16 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New Sugar Plant Planned for Central Zone, Over 2,000 Set to Secure Jobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Emmanuel Ntirenganya/The New Times
Sugarcane (file photo)

Dodoma — Over 2,000 people from the central zone regions may land a job at a sugar plant whose construction has been planned at Dabalo Ward, Chamwino District in Dodoma Region.

The modern factory by an Indian investor, Purandare Industries Tanzania, upon its completion, will have a capacity of producing at least 15,000 tonnes of sugar per year and will offer direct contracts to a total of 3,000 sugarcane growers.

Chilonwa Member of Parliament Joel Mwaka said the investment would a play pivotal role in advancing the economic welfare in the area.

"Despite providing permanent jobs for hundreds of farmers, the plant will also stimulate different socioeconomic activities in the district and the region at large," he said.

(Valentine Oforo)

Tanzania

Local Govt Leaders Banned From Demarcating Villages

A ban has been slapped on local government leaders from demarcating villages, which have certificates for it affects… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.