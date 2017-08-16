Dodoma — Over 2,000 people from the central zone regions may land a job at a sugar plant whose construction has been planned at Dabalo Ward, Chamwino District in Dodoma Region.

The modern factory by an Indian investor, Purandare Industries Tanzania, upon its completion, will have a capacity of producing at least 15,000 tonnes of sugar per year and will offer direct contracts to a total of 3,000 sugarcane growers.

Chilonwa Member of Parliament Joel Mwaka said the investment would a play pivotal role in advancing the economic welfare in the area.

"Despite providing permanent jobs for hundreds of farmers, the plant will also stimulate different socioeconomic activities in the district and the region at large," he said.

(Valentine Oforo)