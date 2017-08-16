16 August 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Enyeama Will Return to Super Eagles - Rohr

Photo: Premium Times
Vincent Enyeama

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has clearly confirmed the return of former Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama to the team as soon as he regains full fitness.

Rohr confirmed he has a near perfect relationship with the Lille of France goalkeeper, who is currently not in the good books of new coach of French Ligue 1 side, Marcelo Bielsa, who axed him from the first team.

The Franco-German soccer tactician told an online platform, Owngoalnigeria.com revealed that once Enyeama returns to full fitness and also sort out the issues of finding a new club, he is confident he will return to the team.

"The true position is that I have a good relationship with Enyeama and he has a problem with the federation (NFF) before I came on board as coach. When I called him and he said there's a problem with the federation, I cannot come at the moment," Rohr stated.

"When I call him again, he asked to take some leave for his injury. I think the situation is a little bit different because some players who don't want to play for their national team can change their mind.

"But unfortunately the injury of Vincent means he cannot come for this game against Cameroon, not only that he also has to find another club because his club bought two other goalkeepers.

"So he cannot play at the moment at his club, he must be fit first and also find another club then hopefully he will be motivated to come back to the national team", Rohr said.

