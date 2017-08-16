Africa: Namibia Dominate Africa Gold Cup Team

Namibia dominate the Africa Rugby Gold Cup team that was recently selected on completion of the tournament.

Namibia won the Gold Cup for the fourth year in a row after thumping their closest rivals, Kenya 45-7 in their final match at the end of July.

The result left Namibia well ahead on the log standings with 25 points from five matches, with Kenya trailing in second place on 18 points. They were followed by Uganda (16), Tunisia (8), Zimbabwe (6) and Senegal (1).

Namibia's dominance on the field of play was acknowledged when eight of their players were selected to the Africa Rugby Gold Cup team by a group of African rugby journalists.

Five of these were in the pack of forwards, namely Casper Viviers and Louis van der Westhuizen; both locks Mahepisa Tjeriko and Ruan Ludik; and flanker Rohan Kitshoff, who was the top try scorer in the competition with seven tries.

Amongst the backs, Namibia's young fly half Cliven Loubser was selected after an impressive campaign.

Initially he came on as a substitute for Theuns Kotze, but he later made it into the starting line-up while he scored a total of 28 points and won the man of the match award against Uganda.

Centre JC Greyling is also selected as is experienced wing David Philander who was Namibia's second top try scorer with four tries.

Besides Namibia, Uganda has three players, and Kenya and Zimbabwe haver two players each.

The Africa Rugby Gold Cup team is as follows:

Casper Viviers (Namibia), Louis van der Westhuizen (Namibia), Brian Odongo (Uganda) , Mahepisa Tjeriko (Namibia), Ruan Ludick (Namibia), Rohan Kitshoff (Namibia), Connor Pritchard (Zimbabwe), Joshua Chisanga (Kenya), Hilton Mudariki (Zimbabwe), Cliven Loubser (Namibia), David Philander (Namibia), JC Greyling (Namibia), Michael Wokorach (Uganda), Darwin Mukidza (Kenya), Philip Wokorach (Uganda).