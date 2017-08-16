16 August 2017

Zimbabwe: Govt Pays Bonuses

By Pamela Shumba

Government has finally paid all civil servants their 2016 bonuses.

Employees of State universities, usually referred to as grant aided institutions, were smiling all the way to the bank on Thursday last week after Government paid them their May 2017 salaries and 2016 bonuses.

Last week Government, through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, reassured the university workers that they would get their bonuses on August 10, 2017.

Nust Educators Association (Nusteda) secretary-general Mr Blessing Jona, confirmed the payments yesterday and commended Government for keeping its promise.

"I can confirm that employees of State universities received their May 2017 salaries and 2016 bonuses on August 10, 2017. We're grateful to the Government for honouring its commitment towards the payments of civil servants.

"When Government fulfils its promises, we're able to plan but if the money doesn't come it creates a lot of problems and affects operations within the different ministries. Most parents have been relieved from stress in preparation for opening of schools for the third term, next month," said Mr Jona.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira last week said she was happy that Government was this month paying the last batch of civil servants their bonuses for last year, which had been staggered since April.

She said Government was committed to paying civil servants their dues and will continue making efforts to improve their welfare. Minister Mupfumira is on record as saying the Government is operating on a shoe-string budget, which is making it difficult to pay its workers.

The Zimbabwe National Army, the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the health sector were paid in April, followed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in May while teachers were paid in June.

