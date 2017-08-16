Zimbabwe: 'Zdf Doing a Wonderful Job'

Speech by His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Comrade R. G. Mugabe, at the 37th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium, 15th August, 2017.

It gives me great pleasure to join the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in celebrating their 37th anniversary today. The celebration affords us the opportunity to reflect on our security achievements and the superb work that the gallant sons and daughters in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have achieved since the attainment of our independence.

The secure environment that we have enjoyed as a country has not been a walk in the park for the Defence Forces. While our detractors work round the clock to frustrate our development, the ZDF have always been alert to these manoeuvres, and being equal to the task, they have succeeded in overcoming any such challenges.

The ZDF have gone beyond just fulfilling their constitutional obligation of defending Zimbabwe's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Together with other arms of security, they have ensured that, at all times, peace prevails.

With the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), they have curbed illegal border crossing activities and the smuggling of contraband into and out of the country. The two have also partnered in "Operation Hakudzokwi", in the Chiadzwa diamond fields, and in guarding of key Government installations and establishments.

The ZDF Corps of Engineers conducted de-mining operations on the southeastern Mozambique border in the Dumisa and Gwaivhi areas. The ZDF, in the de-mining the country borders of anti-personnel landmines, received invaluable assistance from two cooperating non-governmental de-mining organisations - the HALO Trust and Norwegian People's Aid (NPA).

While the HALO Trust is working on the Mukumbura, Chisecha and Rushinga areas, NPA is working on the Cecil Kop and Forbes Border Post minefields. Although there is still so much more work to be done in these areas before they can be declared mine free, both organisations have already registered significant progress.

Zimbabwe, as a State party to the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Landmines, is expected to comply with the 2025 deadline for clearing all mined areas. To meet the deadline, the Ministry of Defence recently enlisted the services of two more international de-mining non-governmental organisations, Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and Apopo. The two organisations are expected to start operations before the end of 2017, and it is our fervent hope that their coming on board will enhance our chances of meeting the world deadline.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

ZDF have always honoured their obligation of providing military aid to civil ministries. The Forces do so by engaging in several community assistance projects. A case in point was Murongwe Primary School and Clinic, which, on October 28, 2016, I officially handed over to the Dande community. This school was transformed from a pole and dagga makeshift status to a state-of-the-art modern school, while the clinic was a separate and completely new project.

In the same vein, the ZDF also carried out several other community projects, across the country. During their annual ZDF Community Assistance Week, this August, the Minister of Defence handed over two classroom blocks and toilet blocks at Himago Secondary School and commissioned a science laboratory in Dzivarasekwa. In addition to these big projects, there are numerous other projects carried out by ZDF in various parts of the country.

During the Cyclone Dineo-induced floods, ZDF deployed health personnel and helicopters to search and rescue marooned villagers in Tsholotsho, Gwanda, Masvingo, Zvimba, Gokwe and Mt Darwin. In 2015-2016, the ZDF were also very active in the movement of drought relief maize to needy areas throughout the country.

On the international scene, the ZDF continue to deploy officers to regional and international peace support operations, under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN). As such, six ZDF officers are currently deployed in Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan (Darfur) and South Sudan. In addition, one senior medical officer was in 2016 deployed in Somalia, as a Force medical officer.

At the regional level, members of the ZDF participate in regional training exercises and other military exchange programmes, as part of their commitment to the operationalisation of the SADC Standby Brigade. A contingent of ZDF members is currently deployed in Tanzania, participating in a SADC Special Forces Exercise, code-named Exercise Matumbamwe, and taking place from 1-31 August 2017. Field training exercises of this nature equip our troops with the much needed exposure and experience that are critical in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the region.

In an effort to improve conditions of service for ZDF, Government has provided staff with vehicles and other equipment. However, a lot is still to be done to provide the forces with medical support, housing, salaries and allowances. In this regard, the Military Salary Concept, which was stopped following dollarisation, should be considered for reinstatement. It is also strongly recommended that the housing projects in Dzivarasekwa, Khumalo and Zimbabwe Military Academy, aimed at improving housing provision for the ZDF, should be resuscitated.

In conclusion, I wish to congratulate all Defence Forces on this their 37th anniversary celebration. We owe it to the ZDF that Zimbabwe has been one of the most peaceful nations in Sub-Saharan Africa and the African continent at large. I also would like to commend everyone involved in the immaculate organisation of this event.

Makorokoto!

Amhlophe!

Congratulations!

I thank you.