Zimbabwe: Mahofa Heroine Status Today

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau The heroine status of former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Ben Mahofa, who died early Sunday morning, is expected to be announced today, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said yesterday.

The Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial executive wrote to the national party leadership requesting that Sen Mahofa be declared a national heroine. "We are still waiting for the Zanu-PF national leadership to make a decision on our application for her to be declared a national heroine," said Cde Chadzamira. "We expect an announcement on her status to be made tomorrow (today)."

Cde Chadzamira hailed Sen Mahofa for initiating various developmental projects in the province. "Masvingo will never be the same again," he said. "Minister Mahofa's death is a big loss to our party Zanu-PF and the province of Masvingo at large.

"We will always remember her for her unyielding desire to make sure the people of Masvingo prospered. She defied her ill health and worked tirelessly for the development of the province."

People from all walks of life yesterday converged at Sen Mahofa's home in the city, as the whole province was plunged into mourning following her sudden death.

Sen Mahofa, who was a Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Gutu South legislator, passed on at Makurira private hospital having battled poor health for many months.

She was also the secretary for security in the Zanu-PF Women's League national executive. A church service was held at her home in Masvingo that was attended by top Government and Zanu-PF officials.

Speakers paid glowing tribute to the late minister, with Cabinet ministers and senior Zanu-PF officials taking turns to salute her and her good works.

Zanu-PF Chief Whip and Gutu Central MP Cde Lovemore Matuke said Minister Mahofa's death robbed Masvingo and Zanu-PF of a leader, who was committed to the development of the province and the nation at large.

Zanu-PF secretary for Education in the Politburo Cde Joram Gumbo lauded Sen Mahofa for her dedication and commitment to duty.

Politburo member Cde Josaya Hungwe, also paid homage to Minister Mahofa, describing her death as a huge blow to the province and the ruling party.